Ellsworth B-1 bomber to conduct flyover at Super Bowl

B-1B Lancer <br />Photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Willis 36th Wing/Public Affairs
B-1B Lancer <br />Photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Willis 36th Wing/Public Affairs (KKTV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Dakota News Now) - A B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base will join two other bombers in a “first-of-its-kind trifecta flyover” during the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

The other two Air Force Global Strike Command bombers a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and a B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.

KOTA-TV reports the military said the planes would take off their respective bases, join together to fly above Tampa, and then return to their facilities.

“Supporting this event is a tremendous honor for our command and the U.S. Air Force,” Gen. Tim Ray, the AFGSC commander, wrote in a statement. “We look forward to this opportunity to showcase the reliability, flexibility and precision of our bomber fleet to the nation during this exciting event.”

The U.S. Air Force performs nearly 1,000 flyovers every year to showcase military capabilities and inspire patriotism. Such demonstrations serve as regular time-over-target training for pilots and ground crews, so they don’t cost extra money for taxpayers.

