Advertisement

Grieving mother receives wrong cremation certificate for stillborn baby

By WTMJ Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - A mother mourning the death of her baby had her loss compounded when a Milwaukee mortuary mistakenly gave her another child’s certification of cremation.

For three months, a bassinet and car seat meant for newborn Ja’Miracle have sat unused in Chabria Walls’ home. The baby girl was stillborn.

“Ain’t no coming back from this. It hurts,” Walls said. “I took a lot of losses last year. This is a times two.”

Walls’ wounds were reopened Thursday when Ja’Miracle’s father, Rickey Woods, opened the baby’s urn and found a certificate of cremation with another child’s name on it.

“I opened the box, and it wasn’t her. It was kind of devastating,” Woods said.

No longer convinced they belong to her daughter, Walls returned the ashes to Pitts Mortuary, the funeral home she used for cremation services.

“I can’t accept it. I don’t know if that’s my child,” she said.

Pitts says an employee mistakenly gave Walls another baby’s certificate of cremation. Like Ja’Miracle, that baby had also died in October. The employee responsible has since been fired, and the funeral home apologized profusely for the mistake.

“I can forgive, but I will not forget. I won’t forget,” Walls said. “You just don’t do that. You don’t make those types of mistakes.”

Now, all the mother has left to remember her baby are a bracelet, a lace heart, footprints, photos and a couple of outfits.

Pitts wants to talk with Walls to make this right on her terms. The funeral home said that in the more than 50 years it has been serving the community, a mistake like this has never happened.

Copyright 2021 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a report of a robbery near the area of West 12th...
Sioux Falls police looking for suspects after attempted armed robbery
The body of a Day County woman who has been missing since December was found in northeastern...
Body of missing woman found in northeastern South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Family and friends host fundraiser to remember former Roosevelt and Dakota Wesleyan student...
Family and friends host fundraiser to remember former Roosevelt and Dakota Wesleyan student athlete
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump parts with impeachment lawyers a week before trial

Latest News

A tiny poodle went missing after a man delivered pizza.
Delivery driver arrested after seen on video taking family’s tiny poodle
Prince Harry, right, sued Associated Newspapers for libel over two articles published in...
Prince Harry accepts apology, damages in UK libel suit
B-1B Lancer <br />Photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Willis 36th Wing/Public Affairs
Ellsworth B-1 bomber to conduct flyover at Super Bowl
A tiny poodle went missing after a man delivered pizza.
Caught on camera: Delivery driver seen with tiny puppy taken from home
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
LIVE: White House COVID task force gives briefing; Biden to meet Republicans proposing $618 billion virus aid