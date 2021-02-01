Mankato Women Stun Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota State-Mankato Mavericks rallied from ten down at half, outscoring Sioux Falls 26-14 in the third quarter on their way to a 71-67 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Stewart Center in women’s college basketball action.

USF’s Krystal Carlson led all scorers with 23 points off the bench. Anna Brecht scored 20 and Hannah Jones added 11.

Mankato had three players in double figures paced by Rachel Shumski’s 19 points.

The Coo fall to 5-2 and are back home next Friday and Saturday against Wayne State.

