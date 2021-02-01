Midwest economy improving, but pandemic still taking a bite

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A new monthly survey shows continued economic improvement in nine Midwest and Plains states, but business leaders indicated the coronavirus pandemic is still hurting business.

The overall index for the region in January suggests improved growth, coming in at at a strong 67.3 from December’s 64.1. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey. He estimated a rosier economic outlook in the coming months, citing an increase in the survey’s confidence index. The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

