Mild Start to February

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We are starting off our Monday with a Dense Fog Advisory for parts of central South Dakota. That will be in effect until 9 a.m. Once that is over, we should be mostly sunny out to the west, but we’re going to be stuck with some cloud cover in the east. Highs will range from the low 30s in the east to the mid 40s out west.

It looks like we’ll be in and out of cloud cover on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm up a little bit. Highs will range from the mid 30s in the east to the mid 40s in central South Dakota. We’ll warm up even more for Wednesday. Most of us will see highs right around 40 with warmer temperatures out west. The wind will pick up and we could have gusts around 30 mph. There’s also a slight chance we could see a few flurries around the region.

The wind will pick up even more for Thursday and temperatures will start to cool off. Highs will be in the upper 20s for most with wind gusts near 40 mph and a slight chance of a few flurries. Highs will continue to drop. By the weekend, we’re looking at high temperatures in the single digits for some with morning lows dropping below zero.

