Mobile vaccine clinic set up for those in independent living homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Good Samaritan Society and Sanford Health found an innovative way to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to those who need it. People in independent living homes are a top priority group to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. But getting into a clinic for a shot isn’t always easy. So Sanford Health decided to bring the COVID-19 vaccines to them.

“I came in, and I thought I was a real queen or something. I don’t know. I was greeted by so many people and fortunately, they got ahead of their schedule and so I was issued papers and come right in and we will take you now,” Marlene Marquesen said. Marlene is a resident at one of Good Samaritan Society’s independent living facilities.

The mobile clinic served two residential communities in Sioux Falls, Prairie Creek Lodge and Meadow Stone. Good Samaritan administrators said they knew they wanted to try and get the vaccine brought directly to the residents but never thought it would come together this quickly.

“We reached out to Sanford to see if we could do something on-site versus everybody having to go to Imagenetics,” Alecia O’Neill said. “We thought that it would be maybe February or March, and we were able to pull it together in a week. So pretty exciting to be able to work together that quickly.” O’Neill is a senior living administrator.

While it’s not always easy to set up vaccine clinics outside of hospitals, Sanford Dr. Keri Orstad said an event like this is good practice as more South Dakotans line up for a vaccine.

“It’s actually really nice to be able to come here and bring this to the residents and the people we’re serving here,” Dr. Orstad said. “I think that it takes a little bit to set up at Imagenetics and so it really was good to bring together this team.”

A total of 108 residents were vaccinated between the two campuses Friday. They will wait just three weeks for their second dose of the vaccine.

