New DAR grant will award $50,000 to one Sioux Falls project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Daughter of the American Revolution, or DAR, has offered dozens of grants in the past to help fund non-profits and various projects. Now, the local Mary Chilton Chapter is offering another grant opportunity.

The Dorothy Day Davenport Grant is a new, annual $50,000 award created by the Mary Chilton DAR Foundation, aimed at helping make a significant impact in the community.

Since its establishment, the Mary Chilton Chapter DAR Foundation has collectively awarded nearly three-million-dollars in grants.

Its latest honors one of the chapter’s founders: Dorothy Day Davenport.

“When she passed away, she was our benefactor that helped us start the foundation. She was just an amazing, amazing woman,” Judy Tucker Goetz, Grants Chair of the Mary Chilton Chapter NSDAR Foundation, said.

The grant will be awarded to a mission-based project centered around local historic preservation, education, or patriotic benefits.

“Those are seen as critical elements of our community and this grant will be a way to place additional emphasis on them. It’s a larger, single grant in our program and we think that it will really make an impact throughout Sioux Falls,” John Paulson, President of the DAR Foundation’s board of directors, said.

Applicants are expected to demonstrate how their project uses the grant to provide such opportunities.

“It will also carry out Dorothy Day Davenport’s wishes, which were included in her bequest, that DAR principles be applied to making the locality of Sioux Falls a better and happier place to live,” Paulson said.

The application for the grant is available now, until Mar. 31, and will be awarded this summer.

“It’s a part of our overall vision, and our grant program overall, and we’re very excited about introducing it this year,” Paulson said.

For more information about the Dorothy Day Davenport Grant, as well as to apply,

