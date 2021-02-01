Police: Sioux Falls man falsely reported carjacking after crashing into snowbank

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A suspect is facing charges after Sioux Falls police say he falsely reported a carjacking attempt.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said an officer spotted a car speeding near 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue Friday. The officer tried stopping the vehicle, but the driver sped away.

The officer did not pursue the vehicle. The car ended up crashing into a snowbank in a nearby residential neighborhood.

Around the same time, the suspect, 22-year-old Gilberto Rivera of Sioux Falls, reported that he had been carjacked. He told police that he stopped to make a text, when someone holding a gun came up to his car.

Clemens said investigators soon determined that Rivera had not been carjacked, and that he was in fact the man driving the car the whole time. Police arrested Rivera for false reporting.

