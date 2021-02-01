Sioux City Stops Stampede’s Perfect Weekend In Overtime

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede were looking for the three-game weekend but came up short in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Sioux City Musketeers at the Tyson Events Center Sunday afternoon. Dan Russell scored both goals for the Herd, while Noah Grannan made the start in net after missing the last two weeks due to injury. He stopped 22 of 25 shots faced in net.

The two teams finished the first period scoreless, continuing the streak from last night where neither team scored in the second or third period. Each team failed on a power play attempt that left it scoreless after one.

The score quickly changed as Dan Russell tallied his seventh goal of the season 11 seconds into the second off a rebounded shot by Cole Sillinger. Five minutes later Sillinger and Christian Jimenez for the Musketeers were sent to the locker room for fighting with a 10-minute game misconduct. Then nine minutes after that Clint Levens for the Herd and Nikita Krivokrasov also picked up fighting penalties. The spark from the fight allowed the Musketeers to tie the game up off the stick of Kirklan Irey.

Halfway through the third period Dan Russell found the back of the net again with a rocket of a shot from the right circle past goaltender Alex Tracey. Brent Johnson and Will Dineen provided the assists on the score. Four minute later Doug Grimes scored his second of the second for the Musketeers. The puck took an awkward deflection of the stick of Will Schimek and caught goaltender Noah Grannan off guard to tie the game again.

The Herd had a promising power play opportunity in the overtime session, but as time expired on the man advantage Chade Bradley scored unassisted past Grannan to win 3-2. The Herd finished the evening 0-for-4 on the power play.

The Stampede moves to 11-12-2 on the season and and are 3-0-1 in their past four games. The team will return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center this weekend to face off with the Tri-City Storm for the first time this season. Puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT both nights. Tickets available at the KELOLAND Box Office. Fans can also catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.

