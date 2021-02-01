Sioux Falls Men Earn Weekend Split At Mankato

MANKATO, MN (Dakota News Now) - With a career-high 27 points from Jack Thompson and 25 points plus 14 rebounds from Teathloach Pal, No. 19 University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (5-1, 3-1 NSIC) rallied late to take a 74-62 win over Minnesota State (7-3, 6-2 NSIC) on Sunday in the Taylor Center of the Bresnan Arena.

The Cougars finished the game on a 13-4 run to break away from a close contest with MSU. For the first time since Feb. 16, 2019, USF had two players score 20 points in the same game. In that game in 2019 at home against Upper Iowa, Trevon Evans had 28 and Drew Guebert, 20. The last time two USF players scored 20 points in the same game was an 88-86 road win at Augustana on Feb. 9, 2018 as Trevon Evans had 23 and Aaron Rothermund, 21.

With the victory, the Cougars moved into a first place tie with Minnesota State (6-2, .750) and Wayne State (.750) in the NSIC South with a 3-1 record (.750). With the win, USF split with MSU in the weekend series. It was USF’s seventh overall win against MSU, including the fifth in the past eight meetings between the South Division foes.

“Obviously, I am really proud of our guys. We didn’t change the game plan but just executed it tonight,” said USF Head Coach Chris Johnson, who recorded his 222nd win at USF (238 overall). “I am proud of Teathleach Pal and Jack Thompson for stepping up with big plays all night. I thought we had a rough spot in the second half where we couldn’t make a shot but we rebounded and made some plays down the stretch,” said Johnson.

“Coming over here after three weeks off, we really needed a split. We struggled the first night but came through it tonight. I am really happy and really proud of our guys. They worked hard and deserved what they did,” added Johnson, whose team is scheduled to travel to Wayne State on Feb. 5-6 in Wayne, Neb.

Thompson, whose previous career-best was 23 points at Minnesota Crookston on Feb. 1, 2020, hit 10-of-16 field goals including 1-of-3 from three-point range. He also made 6-of-6 from the free throw line while dishing two assists and registering two steals. As for Pal, the senior forward had his second-best career-performance with 25 points and 14 rebounds. He hit 11-of-16 field goals with 3-of-5 from the foul line. Among his 14 rebounds was eight offensive boards. Pal had his 15th career double-double, 29th career double-digit points game and 21st game with double-digits in rebounds.

Also playing a huge role was senior guard Chase Grinde, who had 10 points, and six rebounds in 36 minutes on the floor. With two double-digit scoring games this weekend, Grinde now has 32 in his career. Redshirt freshman Wesley Oba helped USF to a massive 42-24 rebound edge with a career-best 10 rebounds, including nine on the defensive end. He did not score but also had two blocks in 24 minutes. Junior guard Troy Houghton added seven points for USF.

USF led for most of the first half and took a 35-34 lead to the half-time break after a Pal put back with four seconds to play. In the second half, USF took a 9-6 run to lead 44-40 before MSU answered with an 8-0 run for a 48-44 advantage. MSU built a 55-50 lead with 8:13 to play but USF closed the game on a 24-7 run to pick up the critical Divisional win as team battle for one of four spots in each division for the NSIC Postseason Tourney.

After shooting a season-low 28.8 percent in a loss to MSU on Saturday, the Cougars rebounded by hitting 28-of-58 from the field for 48.3 percent. The Cougars had two threes in six attempts and knocked in 16-of-21 free throws for 76.2 percent. Key to USF’s win was its inside strength. They had a 44-to-26 margin of points in the paint and a 20-2 margin in second chance points. USF also had a 12-6 advantage in fast-break points as they controlled critical stat categories.

MSU, which led by the last time at 58-57 with 5:34 to play, was 23-of-56 from the field, including 8-of-21 from three-point range. While they held an 8-to-2 advantage in made threes, they were outscored, 16-to-8 at the foul line and in field goals 28-to-23. Quincy Anderson led MSU in scoring for a second straight day with 25 points, including 5-of-9 from three-point range.

In the opening 20 minutes, USF hit 15-of-31 field goals for 48.4 percent as they took a 35-34 lead at the break. Playing a key role was Pal, who had 13 points and eight rebounds by halftime. He was 6-of-8 from the floor and also had two steals. Thompson also reached double-digits by half with 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting. MSU was 12-of-24 from the field for 50 percent and 4-of-10 from three-point. Anderson scored 19 of MSU’s 34 points. He was 6-of-8 from the floor and hit 3-of-4 from three.

Early on, Pal took control as two baskets from Pal provided USF with a 6-5 lead with 17:34 to play in the first half. Houghton added a free throw and converted back-to-back lay-ups as USF had a 13-7 lead at 12:39 mark. MSU rallied Anderson converted back-to-back field goals to draw MSU within 13-11. Two foul shots by Houghton and another by Jack Cartwright helped USF take a 16-11 advantage (10:13). Grinde’s hook at the 5:36 mark helped USF maintain a 25-21 lead. But MSU rebounded as a three from Anderson was part of a 11-6 run and helped the Mavs to a 32-31 lead (1:55). Then, Thompson answered with a jumper and after MSU scored, Pal corralled a rebound and his put back gave USF a 35-34 halftime lead.

In the second half, USF opened like they had in the opening 20 minutes. With a 9-6 run, they held a 44-40 lead at the 17:08 mark as Pal and Thompson made free throws. But MSU responded with an 8-0 run to take a 48-44 lead at the 13:05 mark of the second half. After MSU took a 50-45 lead, Grinde canned a three at the 11:35 mark – USF’s first triple of the game - as USF cut the deficit to 50-48. At 8:13, Thompson made two free throws to draw USF within, 55-52. It was the start of a 24-7 closing run. Grinde scored inside and Thompson’s jumper at the 5:17 mark gave USF a 61-58 lead. MSU would draw within 61-60 but no closer. USF then had the closing run of 13-4 to capture the road split with the Mavericks.

