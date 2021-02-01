Advertisement

Sioux Falls police investigating armed robbery of auto parts store

(MGN) File image
(MGN) File image(KWTX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say an employee received minor injuries after two men robbed a Sioux Falls business at gunpoint.

The robbery took place around Saturday night at O’Reilly Auto Parts on 18th Street and Marion Road in western Sioux Falls.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said two men entered the store around 10:40 p.m. and demanded money. One of the men was armed with a handgun. At one point, he used the handgun to hit an employee on the head.

The two suspects grabbed some cash and ran away. Clemens said the employee who was hit received only minor injuries.

No arrests have been made. Clemens said police are still checking surveillance footage to try and identify the suspects. Anyone with information about the robbery can call Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

