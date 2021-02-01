South Dakota Native Baseball Writer Mel Antonen Passes Away

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mel Antonen, a long time USA Today journalist and South Dakota native, died yesterday at the age of 64 from a rare acute auto-immune disease and complications from COVID-19.

Antonen graduated from Hamlin High School and was a 1979 graduate of Augustana. He worked for the Watertown Public Opinion and Argus Leader before eventually joining USA Today in 1986. He was a staple of professional baseball, covering nearly three dozen World Series. His impressive resume also includes coverage of the Olympics as well. He recently work as a television broadcaster at MASN Mid-Atlantic Sports Report primarily covering the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals. He was also an analyst for MLB Network Radio and wrote for Sports Illustrated as well.

He was inducted into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

