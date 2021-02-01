South Dakota surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Monday as the state continues to make progress in administering vaccines.

The Department of Health reports a total of 108,315 South Dakotans have tested positive for the coronavirus. However, only 2,828 of those cases are active, the lowest number since September.

There were no new deaths reported Monday. The state’s total remained at 1,778.

Officials say 126 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized due to the disease. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 4.6% of the state’s hospital beds and 11.4% of the state’s ICU beds.

The state has administered 101,048 COVID-19 vaccines thus far - an increase of 1,488 from Sunday. Officials say 71,362 South Dakotans have received at least one dose, while nearly 30,000 have received both dose required to maximize immunity.

Cases within the state’s education system also continued a downward trend Monday. Officials reported 121 active cases within the K-12 system, the lowest since August. There were 23 active cases reported in the sate’s universities and technical schools - the lowest since the school year began.

