Advertisement

South Dakota surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered

Sanford Health administers COVID-19 vaccine in Sioux Falls (file photo)
Sanford Health administers COVID-19 vaccine in Sioux Falls (file photo)(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Monday as the state continues to make progress in administering vaccines.

The Department of Health reports a total of 108,315 South Dakotans have tested positive for the coronavirus. However, only 2,828 of those cases are active, the lowest number since September.

There were no new deaths reported Monday. The state’s total remained at 1,778.

Officials say 126 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized due to the disease. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 4.6% of the state’s hospital beds and 11.4% of the state’s ICU beds.

The state has administered 101,048 COVID-19 vaccines thus far - an increase of 1,488 from Sunday. Officials say 71,362 South Dakotans have received at least one dose, while nearly 30,000 have received both dose required to maximize immunity.

Cases within the state’s education system also continued a downward trend Monday. Officials reported 121 active cases within the K-12 system, the lowest since August. There were 23 active cases reported in the sate’s universities and technical schools - the lowest since the school year began.

South Dakota's COVID-19 webste

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Sioux Falls man falsely reported carjacking after crashing into snowbank
(MGN) File image
Sioux Falls police investigating armed robbery of auto parts store
Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a report of a robbery near the area of West 12th...
Sioux Falls police looking for suspects after attempted armed robbery

Latest News

Records dating to the late 1800s show Punxsutawney Phil has predicted longer winters more than...
Not snow nor pandemic keeps Punxsutawney Phil from his job
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
House State Affairs committee hears “Convention of States” resolution
Sen. Mike Rounds meets with President Biden to hash out COVID-19 aid package
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal
A study from the Fatty Acid Research Institute in Sioux Falls suggests omega-3 in the blood may...
Study from Sioux Falls suggests omega-3 could help with COVID-19