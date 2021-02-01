Advertisement

Three UK variant coronavirus cases confirmed in Iowa

File photo.
File photo.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa public health officials say coronavirus testing has identified three cases in Iowa of the virus variant strain found in the United Kingdom.

Two of the cases were found in Johnson County in eastern Iowa and one in Bremer County in northeast Iowa.

Based on scientific study of the variant strain called B.1.1.7. researchers believe it can spread more easily than the original strain of COVID-19 and it is believed to be deadlier.

Current vaccines are believed to be effective against the strain. However, Iowa vaccine rollout has been slow. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Iowa has delivered 190,689 first vaccine doses to individuals, or 6,044 per 100,000 people, the third lowest rate among states.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Sioux Falls man falsely reported carjacking after crashing into snowbank
(MGN) File image
Sioux Falls police investigating armed robbery of auto parts store
Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a report of a robbery near the area of West 12th...
Sioux Falls police looking for suspects after attempted armed robbery

Latest News

Records dating to the late 1800s show Punxsutawney Phil has predicted longer winters more than...
Not snow nor pandemic keeps Punxsutawney Phil from his job
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
House State Affairs committee hears “Convention of States” resolution
Sen. Mike Rounds meets with President Biden to hash out COVID-19 aid package
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal
A study from the Fatty Acid Research Institute in Sioux Falls suggests omega-3 in the blood may...
Study from Sioux Falls suggests omega-3 could help with COVID-19