1 new COVID-19 death in South Dakota Tuesday; active cases continue decline

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 death Tuesday, though active cases continued on a downward trend.

The coronavirus has claimed a total of 1,779 lives in the state. The latest victim was a woman in her 50s.

Health officials reported 118 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but new cases continued to be outpaced by recoveries. Active cases fell by over 200 to 2,600. The number of active cases in South Dakota have declined sharply the past six weeks after peaking near 20,000 in November and early December.

Current hospitalizations rose by five to 131.

A total of 71,522 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 dose, an increase of less than 200 from Monday.

Our daily #SouthDakota #COVID19 dashboard update has been posted. Explore our data dashboard at https://t.co/WltVeJUTmN. pic.twitter.com/blAAax9Xy0 — Department of Health (@SDDOH) February 2, 2021

