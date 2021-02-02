Advertisement

1 new COVID-19 death in South Dakota Tuesday; active cases continue decline

Drive-thru coronavirus testing event (file photo)
Drive-thru coronavirus testing event (file photo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 death Tuesday, though active cases continued on a downward trend.

The coronavirus has claimed a total of 1,779 lives in the state. The latest victim was a woman in her 50s.

Health officials reported 118 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but new cases continued to be outpaced by recoveries. Active cases fell by over 200 to 2,600. The number of active cases in South Dakota have declined sharply the past six weeks after peaking near 20,000 in November and early December.

Current hospitalizations rose by five to 131.

A total of 71,522 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 dose, an increase of less than 200 from Monday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Minnehaha County deputies respond to a report of a shooting Feb. 2 in Garretson.
2 injured in Garretson shooting
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
(MGN) File image
Sioux Falls police investigating armed robbery of auto parts store
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Sioux Falls man falsely reported carjacking after crashing into snowbank

Latest News

Lake Area Tech will launch a new aviation program, aimed at instructing students in piloting...
Lake Area Tech launching unmanned aircraft program
Full interview with Gov. Kristi Noem
Sioux Falls and Bridgewater-Emery school districts recently installed coronavirus deterring air...
Schools turning to air quality technology to combat COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine [FILE]
Avera Medical Minute: Retirees return to volunteer at vaccination clinics
20/20 Vision Project aiming to clarify eyesight worldwide
20/20 Vision Project aiming to clarify eyesight worldwide