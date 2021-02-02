2 injured in Garretson shooting

GARRETSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a shooting in Garretson left two people hospitalized.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting Tuesday morning, though few details have been released.

Capt. Josh Phillips said the shooting was reported just before 5 a.m. at a home in the northeastern part of town. When deputies arrived, the found two people with gunshot wounds. They were both hospitalized, though Phillips did not provide details on the extent of their injuries.

Deputies interviewed several people at the scene who may have been involved in the incident, Phillips said.

No other details have been released, though Phillips said he expects more information to be available later. Authorities say there is no danger to the public.

Garretson is a town of about 1,200 people about ten miles northeast of Sioux Falls.

