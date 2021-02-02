Advertisement

2 injured in Garretson shooting

Minnehaha County deputies respond to a report of a shooting Feb. 2 in Garretson.
Minnehaha County deputies respond to a report of a shooting Feb. 2 in Garretson.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRETSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a shooting in Garretson left two people hospitalized.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting Tuesday morning, though few details have been released.

Capt. Josh Phillips said the shooting was reported just before 5 a.m. at a home in the northeastern part of town. When deputies arrived, the found two people with gunshot wounds. They were both hospitalized, though Phillips did not provide details on the extent of their injuries.

Deputies interviewed several people at the scene who may have been involved in the incident, Phillips said.

No other details have been released, though Phillips said he expects more information to be available later. Authorities say there is no danger to the public.

Garretson is a town of about 1,200 people about ten miles northeast of Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
(MGN) File image
Sioux Falls police investigating armed robbery of auto parts store
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Sioux Falls man falsely reported carjacking after crashing into snowbank

Latest News

Lake Area Tech will launch a new aviation program, aimed at instructing students in piloting...
Lake Area Tech launching unmanned aircraft program
Full interview with Gov. Kristi Noem
Sioux Falls and Bridgewater-Emery school districts recently installed coronavirus deterring air...
Schools turning to air quality technology to combat COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine [FILE]
Avera Medical Minute: Retirees return to volunteer at vaccination clinics
20/20 Vision Project aiming to clarify eyesight worldwide
20/20 Vision Project aiming to clarify eyesight worldwide