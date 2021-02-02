20/20 Vision Project aiming to clarify eyesight worldwide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 2020 was a year filled with uncertainty and unclarity, and South Dakota 4-H is working to make the words 20/20 full of clarity for many people.

The 20/20 vision project, spearheaded by South Dakota 4-H, is looking to donate over 2,000 pairs of glasses to those in need, but they are going to need your help to reach their goal.

The pandemic may have put a temporary hold on routine eye check-ups, but South Dakota 4-H and eye doctors are now putting an emphasis on taking care of your sight and others.

Every year South Dakota 4-H focuses on giving back.

“Every year we have a project as that, where we get our 4-H members from across the state engaged in a community service project,” Hilary Risner with South Dakota 4-H said.

This year, South Dakota 4-H is helping clarify the world for many, as they are looking to raise 2,020 pairs of glasses for those with URE.

“Uncorrected refractive error is actually a really common thing and it’s something that can easily be corrected with the simple use of eyeglasses,” Risner said.

According to the World Health Organization, URE is the most common cause of vision impairment worldwide and the second most common cause of blindness.

“If you do not see well, you likely have an uncorrected refractive error. You’re walking around blurry; you might be putting yourself or others at risk while you’re driving, you might increase your risk of headache, you might be not noticing how beautiful the world is around you,” Visions Eye Care’s Dr. Ashley Gentrup.

Visions Eye Care says the pandemic close their doors in early 2020, and have since reopened and have safety measures in place to keep your vision 20/20 amid this pandemic.

South Dakota 4-H is collecting glasses you may not need any more until August 1st.

“A lot of years you have to get a new prescription and it’s not that the glasses are broken or not in good shape, so this we just felt was a way for people to put those to good use,” Risner added.

Come August, 4-H will donate those glasses to a bigger cause at Lions of South Dakota to be distributed globally.

“In past years they’ve averaged about 60,000 eyeglasses that they donate globally to developing countries,” said Risner.

Donations are excepted at local South Dakota 4-H chapters, you can find a list of those here.

