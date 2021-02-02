Advertisement

2021 Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day parade cancelled

Participants in the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade carry flags representing Ireland (file photo)(Sioux Falls St. Patrick's Day committee)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Sioux Falls has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Tuesday.

Committee Chair Shawn Cleary said that while the 2021 parade will not take place, plans are already in the works for the parade to return in 2022.

The 2020 parade was also cancelled due to the coronavirus. The first cases were reported in South Dakota last March in the days leading up to St. Patrick’s Day.

“While it is a challenge to bridle the Irish spirit, we have the utmost respect for the advice of city officials and health care professionals to continue to be prudent in the midst of the COVID pandemic,” Cleary said in a press release. “We encourage all Sioux Falls residents to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in a safe and healthy way!”

Officials say there will still be at least a couple indications of St. Patrick’s Day spirit this year. Both the falls of the Big Sioux River and the downtown Arc of Dreams sculpture over the river will be lighted green again.

