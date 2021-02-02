American Heart Association raising awareness for heart health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - February 5 is National Wear Red Day and is also part of Heart Month. #WearRedDay #SoDakGoRed supports women’s heart health.

The community can help raise awareness about heart disease by asking friends and family by wearing red.

Despite the effects of COVID-19, heart disease remains the number one health threat for women.

Nearly half of women age 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.