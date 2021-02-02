Advertisement

American Heart Association raising awareness for heart health

By Sam Wright
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - February 5 is National Wear Red Day and is also part of Heart Month. #WearRedDay #SoDakGoRed supports women’s heart health.

The community can help raise awareness about heart disease by asking friends and family by wearing red.

Despite the effects of COVID-19, heart disease remains the number one health threat for women.

Nearly half of women age 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease.

