Cochrane says team is focused on the details at USD

Coyotes getting used to fall ball in the winter
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Missouri Valley Football season is less than 3 weeks away.

And luckily for the USD Coyotes they have the dome to practice inside. And that’s where they will also play their first game two weeks from Friday. As strange as it is to be practicing now, the guys are really focused on their season opener. :”It’s definitely different having fall camp in the winter. So it’s different in that nature but as cliche as it might sound, we truly just come out here each day and try and get better and do what we can each day to work on our techniques and fundamentals,” says Jack Cochrane, USD Senior Linebacker.

Jack and his teammates open up their season on Friday, February 19th at the dome against Western Illinois. The following Saturday they go outside to play at Illinois State before returning to indoor games at North Dakota and home against Missouri State.

They host the Bison on March 27th and finish the 8-game season at Brookings April 10th.

