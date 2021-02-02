Exclusive: One-on-one with Governor Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Noem sits down with Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen and KOTA’s Jack Caudill for an exclusive wide-ranging interview.

COVID-19, legal marijuana in South Dakota, and political divide, we discussed those topics and more in our exclusive interview with Governor Kristi Noem.

Gov. Noem discusses her political career

Governor Noem has gained national attention for her support of former President Donald Trump and her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. We asked the governor about her own political career and whether she intends to make a run at a higher office.

Gov. Noem discusses Amendment A

In November, South Dakota voters passed a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

Governor Noem has been a strong opponent of the amendment and marijuana in general. Gov. Noem says she directed the filing of a lawsuit against Amendment A. In our interview, Gov. Noem said she doesn’t believe it’s an attempt to overturn voters’ decision.

