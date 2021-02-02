DRSM wins for 11th time this season

GARRETSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Ashan Roach-Valandra led the way with 19 points as the Cardinals of Dell Rapids St. Mary improved to 11-3 Monday night with a 64-51 win at Garretson. The 5th-ranked Cardinals in Class “B” also got 13 points from Connor Libis, 12 from Sam Palmer and 10 from Max Herber. The Blue Dragons had 3 in double figures led by Josef Zahn with 15, Cooper Long with 14 and Dylan Kindt with 11 points.

