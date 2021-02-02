Advertisement

DSU student, Air Force ROTC cadet selected for U.S. Space Force

A Rapid City native and DSU student is one of seven Air Force ROTC chosen for the United State...
A Rapid City native and DSU student is one of seven Air Force ROTC chosen for the United State Space Force Cyber Warfare Operations division.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Rapid City native and DSU student is one of seven Air Force ROTC chosen for the United State Space Force Cyber Warfare Operations division.

Gabe Lamb, a cadet lieutenant colonel in the DSU/SDSU Air Force ROTC, applied for one of seven slots available nationwide. Lamb said he “had no words” when he learned he had been chosen.

“It promises to be a really exciting decade for space lovers,” Lamb said. “The chance to be a part of that is so awesome.”

Lamb is currently studying cyber operations at DSU and will graduate in May, and commission as a 2nd Lieutenant, before USSF training this summer.

“Dakota State has always done a great job of molding and training many students into future leaders who will make a big impact,” said Austin Slaughter, veteran affairs coordinator at DSU and South Dakota Army National Guard member.

DSU partners with SDSU to offer both Air Force and Army ROTC, Slaughter said, and DSU students are eligible for ROTC scholarships.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Minnehaha County deputies respond to a report of a shooting Feb. 2 in Garretson.
2 injured in Garretson shooting
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
(MGN) File image
Sioux Falls police investigating armed robbery of auto parts store
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Sioux Falls man falsely reported carjacking after crashing into snowbank

Latest News

Lake Area Tech will launch a new aviation program, aimed at instructing students in piloting...
Lake Area Tech launching unmanned aircraft program
Full interview with Gov. Kristi Noem
Sioux Falls and Bridgewater-Emery school districts recently installed coronavirus deterring air...
Schools turning to air quality technology to combat COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine [FILE]
Avera Medical Minute: Retirees return to volunteer at vaccination clinics
20/20 Vision Project aiming to clarify eyesight worldwide
20/20 Vision Project aiming to clarify eyesight worldwide