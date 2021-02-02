DSU student, Air Force ROTC cadet selected for U.S. Space Force

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Rapid City native and DSU student is one of seven Air Force ROTC chosen for the United State Space Force Cyber Warfare Operations division.

Gabe Lamb, a cadet lieutenant colonel in the DSU/SDSU Air Force ROTC, applied for one of seven slots available nationwide. Lamb said he “had no words” when he learned he had been chosen.

“It promises to be a really exciting decade for space lovers,” Lamb said. “The chance to be a part of that is so awesome.”

Lamb is currently studying cyber operations at DSU and will graduate in May, and commission as a 2nd Lieutenant, before USSF training this summer.

“Dakota State has always done a great job of molding and training many students into future leaders who will make a big impact,” said Austin Slaughter, veteran affairs coordinator at DSU and South Dakota Army National Guard member.

DSU partners with SDSU to offer both Air Force and Army ROTC, Slaughter said, and DSU students are eligible for ROTC scholarships.

