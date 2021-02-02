Hayward Park Revitalization Project would be “transformational”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hayward Park, located on the west side of Sioux Falls, is in the early stages of getting a facelift.

Several partners are working together to fund the remodel of the local park.

Adjacent to Hayward Elementary School, Hayward Park is a spot where students and kids from the neighborhood often spend their extra time. Over the years, Hayward Park has deteriorated.

“This neighborhood is one of the most underserved in our city,” Project Organizer Steve Hildebrand said. “People should understand that it’s not just a food desert, but it’s also a recreation desert, there’s really nothing to do in this neighborhood.”

Hayward Elementary School Principal Derek Maassen says the current park doesn’t suit the needs of children who should be able to utilize it.

“The closest (park) with water would be Kuehn Park, near Roosevelt, and that’s 2.7 miles away and about an hour walk for an adult,” Maassen said.

But, thanks to the Hayward Park Revitalization Project, there is anticipation that will change.

“Having a place where kids can go and feel safe, and play with their friends, and even join other families that are there, would be transformational to this neighborhood,” Maassen said.

Sioux Falls City Councilor Greg Neitzert, who serves as the councilor for the Northwest District of the city, agrees.

“It’s something that would be a huge investment for the neighborhood and just wonderful for the kids and families there,” Neitzert said.

The proposed $2.2 million project would be funded through a private partnership with the city, including several local organizations, like the Sioux Falls Community Foundation.

“When you have private donations you’re going to increase the odds that it’s going to pass the city council because it shows that there is community buy-in and that it’s important,” Neitzert said. “It’s also going to make the project better because we obviously only have limited funding, and only so many projects that we can do.”

Those funds will be used to revamp the park, with a spray park, a dog park, a walking loop, and an expanded community garden.

Patrick Gale, the Community Foundation’s Vice President for Community Investment, says it’s exciting to be involved with projects like this.

“It’s just really a community-wide effort to enhance our community and we’re really proud to play a small role in that,” Gale said.

Members of the community are encouraged to donate to the cause.

