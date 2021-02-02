Lynx win 3 times on the mats Monday night at Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brandon Valley wrestlers had some fun Monday night by winning both matches in a triangular and also getting a big 63-14 win over Lincoln in a make-up match. The Lynx also dominated Washington 64-6 and the Riders 73-3. Washington beat Roosevelt 46-33 in the remaining match of the night.

