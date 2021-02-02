Advertisement

Mild with Foggy Conditions

Significantly Colder by the Weekend
By Tyler Roney
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While temperatures have been mild, we’ve been dealing with the fog and that trend will continue throughout tonight and even into Wednesday morning as more fog is expected to settle in.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the upper 30′s to the 40′s further west. By Wednesday evening, we’ll be tracking a system that will bring us more precipitation to the area. This will begin as rain, but then transition into a wintry mix and some freezing drizzle before turning into all snow.

Yet again, it appears most of the Dakota News Now viewing area will miss out on snow accumulation or at least significant snow accumulations. We’re looking at around 1 to 2 inches in and around Sioux Falls, but as much as 2 to 4 inches in parts of southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. Most of this will occur overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

A strong cold front will be advancing in so that will increase the wind speeds and of course drop temperatures throughout the day on Thursday. Even though we won’t see a lot of snowfall, the wind will help reduce visibilities and lead to some icy spots on the roads. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will only be in the 20′s.

This weekend, expect significantly colder air to build in. Highs will only be in the single digits and morning lows will be down to around -10 to -15 degrees for much of the area. While it’ll be quiet and we aren’t tracking precipitation this weekend, this is dangerous cold so make sure to take extra precautions!

