Minneapolis police officers no longer able to turn off body cameras

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced changes to body camera procedures within...
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced changes to body camera procedures within the department Monday.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Minneapolis mayor, Jacob Frey, and police chief, Medaria Arradondo, say officers will no longer be allowed to turn off their body cameras to talk privately when they respond to calls.

The move announced Monday is one of several changes that followed the death of George Floyd and was an issue in another widely-publicized Minneapolis police killing.

Floyd, who was Black and handcuffed, died May 25 after Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck. It set off protests around the world that called for police reforms.

The procedures about body cameras have been widely discussed in the case of Mohamed Noor, a Minneapolis officer convicted in the 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Frey and Arradondo have issued other policy changes in recent months.

