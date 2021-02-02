Mitchell homicide suspect pleads not guilty

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the two men accused of shooting and killing a man in downtown Mitchell has pleaded not guilty to homicide charges.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jose Morales Acevedo entered his plea in a Davison County court Tuesday morning, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Prosecutors say Acevedo and another man, 28-year-old Luis Perez-Melendez, went to the residence of the 38-year-old victim on Jan. 9 to steal a handgun. The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot and killed during the incident.

Acevedo could face the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder. His next court appearance is set for next month.

Perez-Melendez is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

Jose Carlos Gil Morales Acevedo (left), Luis Javier Perez-Melendez (right) (Dakota News Now)

