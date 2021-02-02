Papa Woody’s wins 2021 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A restaurant known for its pizza has taken home the crown for best burger in downtown Sioux Falls.

Papa Woody’s claimed the trophy for the 2021 DTSF Burger Battle, officials announced Tuesday.

The restaurant’s specialty burger is called “The Uptowner.” It featured a half-pound ground chuck/brisket patty with a smear of cream cheese, diced jalapenos, banana peppers, and cheddar cheese on top of a pretzel bun.

A record 24 restaurants took part in the 2021 Burger Battle, which is sponsored by the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation. The winner was chosen by customers who voted online.

Papa Woody's featured burger in the 2021 DTSF Burger Battle, called "The Uptowner" (Papa Woody's/Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.)

