Police: Man arrested after stealing car, causing multiple crashes in Sioux Falls

Caesar Jesus Rodrick Valle
Caesar Jesus Rodrick Valle(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after authorities say he stole a car then caused several crashes as he attempted to evade arrest.

Eighteen-year-old Caeser Jesus Roderick Valle faces a litany of charges, including grand theft, felony hit-and-run, and aggravated eluding.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said Valle stole the car Monday afternoon from a home on W. 14th Street, a few blocks from the intersection of W. 12th Street and Marion Road. The owner of the car told police she started the car then went inside, and Valle got into the car and drove off.

An officer noticed the car a short time later near 26th Street and I-29, and attempted to make a traffic stop. Clemens said Valle sped off, and the officer did not pursue.

The car continued driving east, and soon ran a stop light, hitting a car in the process. Clemens said Valle continued driving on 26th Street on to Louise Avenue. A different officer spotted the vehicle weaving in and out of traffic on Louise Avenue.

Clemens said Valle tried running the red light at 41st Street, and crashed into two vehicles - one headed east, another headed west. This crash rendered the vehicle inoperable.

Valle got out of the car and ran off. Clemens said police eventually tracked him down to an apartment a few blocks away, and with help from residents, located him in the laundry room.

There were no injuries reported in connection to the incident.

