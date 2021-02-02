SDSU, USD gearing up for Spring football season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Coronavirus pandemic has impacted many lives, including those of student-athletes at South Dakota universities.

Many fall sports were postponed until the Spring at schools like USD and SDSU.

The Dakota Dome and Dana J. Dykhouse stadium were unusually quiet last fall as football players and coaches anxiously waited for the start of their season, which is later this February.

The loud cheers that would normally pour out of Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Saturdays were silenced in 2020, causing an odd fall semester for the Jackrabbit football team.

“It’s kind of a blur to be honest with you because there was really so little consistency in the weeks, the NCAA would change a rule and we would change a schedule. We had Spring ball in the fall, we had our Spring game on Halloween,” said SDSU Head Football Coach John Stiegelmeier.

The pandemic forced the Missouri Valley Conference to change their season to the Spring, where a usual offseason is now the preseason. An experience that Coach Stiegelmeier says only made the Jackrabbits better.

“I do think because we talked a lot about the fall and how unique that was, we’re better off because of that. We’re more mentally strong,” Stiegelmeier said.

Jackrabbit Volleyball is also making a return this spring, “Normally we’re playing at the end of the summer, in the fall and the weather starts to get colder the middle of October, but it’s different and we’re adapting,” said SDSU Head Volleyball Coach Dan Georgalas.

In-state rival USD is currently kickstarting their volleyball and football seasons this Spring as well.

“It is odd just to see some of these sports at this time of year playing. It’s not unusual to have football practice even this time of year, but to actually have the Dome open on Saturdays is a little different for us but right now, frankly, I welcome it,” USD Athletics Director David Herbster said.

USD and SDSU return to the turf on February 19th, and this time away has given Coach Stiegelmeier a new outlook.

“This is the way I try to live my life but surely this year, it’s reminded me that you better have a positive attitude as the leader,” Stiegelmeier said.

Another unique part about this football season will be the cold weather throughout the spring, a change from the nice fall days, and at USD the newly renovated DakotaDome will finally get to see some coyote football.

