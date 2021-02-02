SDSU volleyball team gets home sweep of Western Illinois

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State women’s volleyball team completed the series sweep over Western Illinois as it earned its second consecutive 3-0 victory (25-17, 25-23, 25-21) Monday afternoon.The Jackrabbits improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in Summit League play, while Western Illinois fell to 0-3, 0-2.

Crystal Burk registered a double-double with 11 digs and a team-leading 12 kills, while adding three blocks. Sydney Andrews and Akeela Jefferson tallied nine kills each.

Carly Wedel dished 39 assists and added seven digs, three kills and one service ace. Tatum Picker and Jada Barnes posted 19 and eight digs, respectively.The Jacks held just a 9-6 edge when a 7-1 run, highlighted by kills from Jefferson, Andrews, Blau and Burk, increased the lead to nine points. Western Illinois responded with a 7-3 run of its own to come within five. The teams traded points until back-to-back WIU attack errors gave the Jacks a 25-17 win in the first set.

The teams were back and forth to open the second set as the score sat tied at 5-all. The Jacks scored nine of the next 12 points to pull ahead, 14-7, midway through the set. The Leathernecks answered with a 7-1 run to come within one point (15-14). SDSU and WIU went back and forth for the rest of the set, until a kill by Anna Nerad capped a close 25-23 second set win.The teams were tied at 8-8 to open the final set when State scored six unanswered points to take a 14-8 lead. Western Illinois came within four at 22-18, but the teams traded the final seven points as a Leatherneck service error solidified the sweep with a 25-21 third set victory.

Game Notes

South Dakota State improved to 19-11 all-time against Western Illinois

The Jackrabbits earned a series sweep over a Summit League opponent for the first time since 2016 when they swept Western Illinois and Omaha

State posted back-to-back sweeps over a Summit League opponent for the first time since 2011 and the Jackrabbits defeated Western Illinois and Kansas City in straight sets

Burk registered a double-double for the 15th time in her career

Up NextSouth Dakota State heads north to take on North Dakota State Feb. 7-8. Both matches are scheduled to begin 1 p.m.

Recap courtesy SDSU Athletics

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.