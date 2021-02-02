Second Lee Brice show added at The District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pepper Entertainment announced Tuesday a second show featuring Lee Brice has been added at The District. This concert will be Wednesday, March 10th. It was first announced January 22nd that the country artist would play in Sioux Falls on Friday, March 12th.

Pepper Entertainment said because of fan demand, a second show has been added. Tickets for the second show start at $40.50. They go on sale Friday, February 5th at 10:00 AM. Special guest Kameron Marlowe will also perform.

Brice is known for his singles like “One of Them Girls,” “Hard to Love,” and “I Don’t Dance.”

Pepper Entertainment is following local guidelines when it comes to COVID-19. According to its website, the company is also telling fans to stay home if they’ve been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, if they’re experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, or if they’re under a self-quarantine.

