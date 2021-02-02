Advertisement

Sen. Mike Rounds meets with President Biden to hash out COVID-19 aid package

(Dakota News Now)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - President Joe Biden met Monday night with a group of Republican senators who have proposed a slimmed down $618 billion coronavirus aid package, about a third of what the President is seeking.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds was among that group.

The White House invitation came hours after the lawmakers sent Biden a letter urging him to negotiate rather than try to ram through his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package solely on democratic votes.

The republicans are proposing fewer benefits, including $1,000 in direct payments to individuals earning up to $40,000 a year.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the President is interested in exchanging ideas about the aid package.

Senator Rounds released a statement following his meeting with the President.

“Even though President Biden and I disagree on many issues, I’m grateful for his willingness to listen to our ideas and be open to compromise,” he said.

“Everyone in today’s meeting has shared goal of eliminating COVID-19 and providing relief to families who are truly struggling. It is better to build consensus and find a bipartisan path forward, rather than a massive, partisan bill that congressional Democrats are currently proposing.”

