Advertisement

Stacey Abrams’ work for voting rights earns her Nobel Peace Prize nomination

Stacey Abrams was nominated for the honor by a socialist party politician in Norway’s...
Stacey Abrams was nominated for the honor by a socialist party politician in Norway’s Parliament. The nomination praises her work following in the footsteps of another Nobel Peace Prize winner: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.(Source: POOL via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Voting rights activist and politician Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

A socialist party politician in Norway’s Parliament nominated Abrams on the first day of Black History Month in the United States. The nomination praises Abrams’ work following in the footsteps of another Nobel Peace Prize winner: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Abrams, a former candidate for Georgia governor, and her organization “Fair Fight Action” played a key role in turning the state blue in the 2020 presidential election.

It’s not unusual for there to be hundreds of people nominated for the honor, which is announced in October. The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which is based in Oslo, will release a short list of finalists in March.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Sioux Falls man falsely reported carjacking after crashing into snowbank
(MGN) File image
Sioux Falls police investigating armed robbery of auto parts store
Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a report of a robbery near the area of West 12th...
Sioux Falls police looking for suspects after attempted armed robbery

Latest News

The variants that have been identified recently seem to spread more easily, and there's concern...
COVID-19 variants: What do you need to know?
LIVE: Groundhog Day's Punxsutawney Phil to appear
President Joe Biden signed health care-focused executive actions as Congress works to pass...
Biden expands quick bid to undo Trump’s immigration policies
In this Jan. 22, 2008, file photo, actor Hal Holbrook poses for a photograph in New York.
Reports: Award-winning actor Hal Holbrook dead at 95
Records dating to the late 1800s show Punxsutawney Phil has predicted longer winters more than...
LIVE: Not snow nor pandemic keeps Punxsutawney Phil from his job