Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Garretson senior strives to be the best

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rave Uhlich always strives to be the best.

“I’m just a really competive person in everything between school and sports. So I just like to be as the best as I can be and put myself on the top of the list,” said Rave.

The 4.0 student competes in football, basketball, and golf. He’s also a math tutor. He wants help others be their best too.

“I think anyone can have a 4.0 as long as they really try. And they push themselves and they know that just because someone else has a 4.0 doesn’t mean that they can’t pass them. So just having that hard work and that determination to be the best and to keep those good grades is going to be big for any student,” Rave said.

“He just impressed me throughout the year not only with only with his ability to share his academic success, and his knowledge with those students, but he had a can do attitude,” said counselor Michelle Piske.

Rave has two different plans for the future.

“Between two options right now. I’m either going to go up to Lake Area Tech in Watertown for med fire rescue. Or go to Dakota Wesleyan for either wildlife management or history education,” said Rave.

“Service will be a part of his world whether it be military service or giving back to his community. I know that 100 percent,” said Piske.

Until then, he’ll enjoy these final months as a Blue Dragon.

“My last high school basketball game is already played and I’m halfway through the basketball season. I kind wish it would slow down a little bit and kind of savor those memories a little longer,” said Rave.

