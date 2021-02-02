Two More Mild Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We are starting off with some fog across parts of the region again this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for northern and eastern parts of the region until 11 a.m. Watch out for some slick spots since temperatures are below freezing. We may also see a little patchy freezing drizzle where we do have some fog. Overall, just be a little cautious this morning, especially. Once the fog clears out, we will stay cloudy today with highs in the low to mid 30s in the east and low to mid 40s out west.

Wednesday looks like it will be our last “mild” day for quite a while. Highs for most of us will be in the 40s. Parts of south central South Dakota may hit 50! Heading into Wednesday night, there is a slight chance we could see a few sprinkles and a little light snow as a cold front moves through, especially in eastern parts of the region. Overall, minor snowfall accumulation is expected with some places getting around half an inch of snow. The bigger story will be the cooler temps and the wind. Highs will drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday with wind gusts in between 30 and 40 mph.

It’s going to get even colder for the weekend. High temperatures will drop into the single digits with lows in the single digits and teens below zero. Throw in a slight breeze for Sunday and we’re talking about feels like temperatures in the -20 to -30 range! This will be the coldest air we’ve seen all season, and it will linger into early next week before we slowly start to warm up.

