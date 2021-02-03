Nearly five-hour standoff in Turner County leads to three arrests

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to officials in Lincoln and Turner Counties, three people were arrested Tuesday after not stopping for law enforcement and refusing to eventually get out of the truck.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the incident started just after 12:00 PM Tuesday when a driver, later identified as Chaz Vanorman, refused to stop when a deputy tried pulling him over for traffic violations. Speeds reached up to 100 miles an hour while the pursuit continued into Turner County.

While driving through a farm in Turner County, Vanorman hit a woman, who was in the yard. She was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was able to help stop the truck. But then the suspects inside refused to get out.

That’s when the standoff started and eventually, multiple SWAT teams were called in along with negotiators. SWAT teams were able to use less lethal force to get the suspects out of the truck after about four and a half hours. Investigators later realized the truck had been stolen.

Vanorman was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI, aggravated eluding, and possession of stolen property. The two passengers were Cody Phrommany and Catelynn Thu. They were also arrested on several warrants.

