Baltic plans for future as Greater Sioux Falls Area grows

BALTIC, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some South Dakota cities in the Sioux Empire are seeing a rise in interest of people wanting to live there.

As the area grows, smaller towns surrounding South Dakota’s largest city are planning for the future.

“As Sioux Falls grows the towns around Sioux Falls will continue to grow, they could do nothing and they’ll grow, but towns like Baltic are finding ways to take that growth into their hands to help control it and to help plan for it,” said Executive Director of Minnehaha County Economic Development Association Jesse Fonkert.

Baltic Mayor, Scott Grunewaldt, says 12 houses were built in town last year, which is impressive for the city’s size. Now the city is working to bring in more developments.

“In the last two years I think we’ve brought 6-7 developers into town just to show them not only the residential piece but also the commercial land we have available,” Grunewaldt said.

A new 53-acre housing development is set to break ground this Spring, and the City is making strides on the commercial side.

“This is kind of breaking news a little bit, but this last week just speaking with one of the developers we’ve been working on for a couple of years they have a piece of commercial land under contract and will be putting up a professional building here in 2021,” the Mayor said.

Grunewaldt says building permits the last couple of years have grown, and in addition, the city is looking to add amenities but their small population could be their largest enemy.

“Most people I’ve talked to would love to have a grocery store, and that’s a little bit tricky because I’m told 2,000 is the target population but we are continuing to push on that. We’re talking about some other professional services a chiropractor, a dentist,” Grunewaldt added.

Challenges aside, Minnehaha County growth leaders believe the city is ready.

“It takes a mindset shift, but towns like Baltic I think are ready for that. The folks have said they want more, they want to shop local they want to support local, and I think that presents opportunity for business owners and entrepreneurs,” said Fonkert.

