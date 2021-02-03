Buttigieg and Mayorkas make history after being confirmed for Biden’s Cabinet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Alejandro Mayorkas became the first Latino and immigrant to lead the Department of homeland Security.

Pete Buttigieg is now the first openly gay cabinet member confirmed by the senate.

“I can remember watching the news -- 17-years-old in Indiana, seeing a story about an appointee of President Clinton named to be an ambassador attacked and denied a vote in the Senate because he was gay,” said Buttigieg.

This when he was originally nominated to be Secretary of Transportation.

This memory taught him two valuable lessons.

“I learned something about some of the limits that exist in this country when it comes to who is allowed to belong. But just as important, I saw how those limits could be challenged,” said Buttigieg.

Now after being confirmed to President Biden’s cabinet he knows a young kid or teenager can see that no matter who you are, there is a place for you.

Organizations like ACLU of South Dakota are glad to see a diverse group of people ready to help lead this country,

“You know regardless of your political affiliation, representation matters, and it is so great to see such wider diversity of people holding leadership roles in the Biden Administration,” said Janna Farley, Communications Director for the ACLU South Dakota.

It may be nice to see Biden focus so much on diversity, but that is only the first step.

The ACLU hopes this is just the catalyst for more and more people to start getting involved in politics, no matter who they are.

“If you are inspired by the diversity of what you’re seeing with Biden’s cabinet, just remember that you can create some change as well, you know take some steps on the local level to get involved in the political process, who know write your local legislators,” said Farley.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.