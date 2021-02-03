Dakota State women win 13th straight with late rally at Mayville State

MAYVILLE, ND. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota State trailed by 11 points in the third quarter, but mounted a furious comeback to hang on for their school record 13th straight victory 64-59 at Mayville State Tuesday night.

Jessi Giles nailed a 3-pointer that gave the T’s a 58-51 lead late in the fourth quarter that seasled the win. She had 13 points and Savannah Walsdorf led the way with 16 points in the Trojans win as they improved to 17-3 overall and 9-0 in league play.

The Trojans return home this weekend to conclude their home regular-season schedule versus Presentation (S.D.) Friday and Mayville State again on Saturday.

