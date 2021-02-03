Advertisement

Dakota State women win 13th straight with late rally at Mayville State

Late rally preserves winning streak for DSU women
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:16 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYVILLE, ND. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota State trailed by 11 points in the third quarter, but mounted a furious comeback to hang on for their school record 13th straight victory 64-59 at Mayville State Tuesday night.

Jessi Giles nailed a 3-pointer that gave the T’s a 58-51 lead late in the fourth quarter that seasled the win. She had 13 points and Savannah Walsdorf led the way with 16 points in the Trojans win as they improved to 17-3 overall and 9-0 in league play.

The Trojans return home this weekend to conclude their home regular-season schedule versus Presentation (S.D.) Friday and Mayville State again on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnehaha County deputies respond to a report of a shooting Feb. 2 in Garretson.
2 injured in Garretson shooting
Caesar Jesus Rodrick Valle
Police: Man arrested after stealing car, causing multiple crashes in Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Officers stand outside a home where a mass shooting took place in Muskogee, Okla., Tuesday...
Man arrested in killing of 5 children, 1 adult in Oklahoma
Governor Noem sits down with Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen and KOTA’s Jack Caudill for an...
Exclusive: One-on-one with Governor Noem

Latest News

Canton's Jeremy Ask wins 400th dual match
Jeremy Ask wins 400th dual match as Canton wrestling coach
Tuesday night basketball recap of 5 HS games
Highlights from 5 HS basketball games Tuesday night including Brandon Valley’s OT win at O’Gorman in girls hoops
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, February 2nd
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, February 2nd
Scheierman having Super Sophomore season for Jacks, head bands and all!
Scheierman with help of headbands having super sophomore season for SDSU