Easy to make Super Bowl Sunday snacks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s just a few days until Super Bowl Sunday and whether you’re going to a party or just taking the game in at home this year, snacks are an essential part of the big event.

You can impress your guests on Super Bowl Sunday with easy to make dishes, like pull-apart pizza sliders and Super Bowl nacho fries.

John Lorang, the hospitality manager of Blue Rock Bar & Grill, says Super Bowl Sunday is about more than just the big game. It’s about getting together with your friends and family for some fun, laughs, and great food.

“Not everybody at a Super Bowl party is going to interested in the game, not everybody knows about football very much, but something we can all appreciate and all share in is the food,” Lorang said.

And don’t worry, you don’t have to be a chef to whip up some tasty treats, like nachos.

“Some of the food that we made today is super simple, super easy, just a couple of ingredients, nothing crazy,” Juan Nino, Exec. Chef of Blue Rock Bar & Grill, said. “And, some of them you can even have your kids help you with.”

Everything you need to make a variety of different dishes can be made by digging through your cupboards or making a quick trip to the grocery store.

“There’s a lot of different ways you can feed large groups of people or even smaller portions for yourself, just by combining a few things, following some simple steps, easy recipes,” Lorang said.

Chef Juan agrees and adds that you can experiment with variations of some of your favorite dishes.

“It’s super exciting, especially when you can be super creative and create some special things,” Nino said. “You can take them to a party, or whatever, and people ooh and ah over them.”

You can find a full list of ingredients for spinach & artichoke dip, elote dip, pull-apart pizza sliders, and Super Bowl nacho fries listed below, courtesy of Blue Blue Rock Bar & Grill.

Elote Dip:

Roasted corn

Mayonnaise

Lime Juice

Queso Fresco

Cilantro

Chili Powder

Salt

Hot Sauce

Spinach Dip:

Spinach

Artichoke

Garlic

Cream Cheese

Provolone Cheese

Parmesan Cheese

Salt and pepper

White pepper

Heavy Cream

Pull-apart Pizza Sliders:

Slider Rolls

Pizza Sauce

Butter

Garlic

Italian Seasoning

Pepperoni

Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Super Bowl Nacho Fries:

Your favorite french fry

Queso

Ribeye

Cilantro

Pico De Gallo

Sour Cream

