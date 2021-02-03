Advertisement

Father in Alabama diagnosed with COVID variant passes away

An Alabama man has died after he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 variant from the U.K.
An Alabama man has died after he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 variant from the U.K.(Photo provided to WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The wife of Alfonzia Jackson Jr., the Jefferson County man with the COVID variant, announced Tuesday night that he has passed away.

Ashley Jackson posted the heartbreaking news on her Facebook page around 9 p.m. In her post, she says, “Lord this day has been hard.” She also added a video of her family and their memories.

Ashley Jackson's husband, Alfonzia, recently died from a COVID-19 variant.
Ashley Jackson's husband, Alfonzia, recently died from a COVID-19 variant.(Ashley Jackson/Facebook)

You can watch the touching video tribute in the post from Jackson’s page by clicking here.

Jackson says Alfonzia, who was 35, was admitted to UAB in late January after having COVID symptoms and shortness of breath. He tested negative using rapid tests. He then had to have emergency surgery because his heart began to fail, which led to kidney issues. He eventually received a PCR test and found out he’s COVID-19 positive.

Earlier last week, Alfonzia was put on a ventilator because he couldn’t breathe on his own. His wife also got a call from the Jefferson County Health Department that her husband was diagnosed with the U.K. COVID variant. Ashley doesn’t know how Alfonzia got COVID-19.

“My husband just went to work and home. Gas station here and there. Not nothing like going out and having a good time. Just a hardworking man,” she said.

Ashley created a GoFundMe page to help pay for Alfonzia’s expenses.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnehaha County deputies respond to a report of a shooting Feb. 2 in Garretson.
2 injured in Garretson shooting
Caesar Jesus Rodrick Valle
Police: Man arrested after stealing car, causing multiple crashes in Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office The Turner County Sheriff's Office said three people...
Nearly five-hour standoff in Turner County leads to three arrests
Daniel Nguyen, left, and Nikki Track
Police: 2 arrested for stealing car with gun inside in Sioux Falls

Latest News

The extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing growing criticism.
House GOP keeps Cheney as No. 3 leader, stands by Greene
Rennie Davis, one of the “Chicago Seven” activists who was tried for organizing an anti-Vietnam...
Rennie Davis, ‘Chicago Seven’ activist, is dead at 80
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Takeaways from legal filings for Trump’s impeachment trial
Enrique Tarrio, the chairman of Proud Boys, called the terrorist designation “ridiculous.”
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
The Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau is kicking off it’s 2021 tourism campaign with the...
Changes to Aberdeen visitor guide reflect lessons learned from pandemic