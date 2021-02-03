Advertisement

Gas leak injures 3, causes fire in Virginia

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (Gray News) - Crews are working to extinguish a gas-fed fire in Virginia on Wednesday.

The fire erupted from a gas leak, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Three workers were reportedly hurt and taken to the hospital; their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Officials reported multiple cars were also set on fire as a result of the gas leak.

The gas company was also on scene, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue reported, and were attempting to shut off the gas to extinguish the fire.

Further details about the incident are not available at this moment.

UPDATE 2:07pm: The gas company is one scene and working to access the main valve to shut off the gas in the line. This...

Posted by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnehaha County deputies respond to a report of a shooting Feb. 2 in Garretson.
2 injured in Garretson shooting
Caesar Jesus Rodrick Valle
Police: Man arrested after stealing car, causing multiple crashes in Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office The Turner County Sheriff's Office said three people...
Nearly five-hour standoff in Turner County leads to three arrests
Daniel Nguyen, left, and Nikki Track
Police: 2 arrested for stealing car with gun inside in Sioux Falls

Latest News

The extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing growing criticism.
House GOP keeps Cheney as No. 3 leader, stands by Greene
Rennie Davis, one of the “Chicago Seven” activists who was tried for organizing an anti-Vietnam...
Rennie Davis, ‘Chicago Seven’ activist, is dead at 80
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Takeaways from legal filings for Trump’s impeachment trial
Enrique Tarrio, the chairman of Proud Boys, called the terrorist designation “ridiculous.”
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
The Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau is kicking off it’s 2021 tourism campaign with the...
Changes to Aberdeen visitor guide reflect lessons learned from pandemic