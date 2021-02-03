Advertisement

High court puts off wall, asylum cases at Biden’s request

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to requests from the Biden administration to put off arguments in two cases involving the U.S.-Mexico border wall and asylum-seekers because President Joe Biden has taken steps to change Trump administration policies that had been challenged in court.

The justices issued a brief order canceling arguments that had been set for the coming weeks.

The court had been scheduled to hear arguments on Feb. 22 in a case over President Donald Trump’s decision to divert billions of dollars in taxpayer money for the construction of portions of a wall along the border with Mexico.

Biden ordered a pause in construction and rescinded the national emergency that Trump declared to facilitate the transfer of money to the border.

The court also put off arguments that were to take place on March 1 over the Trump policy that forced asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

Biden has suspended the so-called remain in Mexico policy for new arrivals and ordered a review of the policy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnehaha County deputies respond to a report of a shooting Feb. 2 in Garretson.
2 injured in Garretson shooting
Caesar Jesus Rodrick Valle
Police: Man arrested after stealing car, causing multiple crashes in Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Officers stand outside a home where a mass shooting took place in Muskogee, Okla., Tuesday...
Man arrested in killing of 5 children, 1 adult in Oklahoma
Governor Noem sits down with Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen and KOTA’s Jack Caudill for an...
Exclusive: One-on-one with Governor Noem

Latest News

An Alabama man has died after he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 variant from the U.K.
Father in Alabama diagnosed with COVID variant passes away
The Justice Department noted in its filing that it was voluntarily dismissing the action, filed...
Justice Department drops its Yale discrimination lawsuit
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has...
Country star Morgan Wallen apologizes after racial slur
A 10-year-old boy and his friend help some essential hospital employees get home to their...
Boy, 10, cleans snow off cars for hospital staff
Super Bowl nacho fries
Easy to make Super Bowl Sunday snacks