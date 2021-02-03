Highlights from 5 HS basketball games Tuesday night including Brandon Valley’s OT win at O’Gorman in girls hoops

SIOUX FALLS, HARRISBURG, TEA and HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brandon Valley Lynx have made a habit of winning big games this season. And that continued for the 4th-ranked Lynx Tuesday night when they knocked off O’Gorman 73-72 in overtime at the Knights gym as Hilary Behrens led the way with 26 points. The #4A West Central girls also looked solid with a 67-51 win over Tri-Valley to improve to 12-2 for the season.\

In boys basketball, a balanced attack led by Andrew Walter’s 12 points helped Harrisburg beat O’Gorman 56-46 despite a spectacular ally-oop slam dunk by Joe Lynch for the Knights. Roosevelt looked like the pre-season favorite in “AA” with a 65-41 win over Watertown. And Cael Lundin’s 30 points paced Tea Area to a big 61-46 win over #2A Western Christian at the Titans gym.

