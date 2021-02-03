Advertisement

Iowa lawmaker wears jeans to note GOP’s lack of mask mandate

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A state lawmaker wore jeans on the floor of the Iowa House to draw attention to Republicans’ refusal to mandate masks in the chamber even as they ban members from wearing jeans.

Democratic Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell of Ames wore jeans Tuesday during House debate, and when the chief clerk asked her to change, she declined.

Neither the House nor the Senate allow members or staff on the floor of the chambers to wear jeans or T-shirts, and men must wear a jacket and tie.

Republican leaders have encouraged members to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus but have refused to require face coverings. Five people associated with the House have now tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

