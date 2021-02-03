Jeremy Ask wins 400th dual match as Canton wrestling coach

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last week we had a couple of coaching milestones... Pat Jolley won his 400th as a boys basketball coach at Canistota... And Jeremy Ask of Canton did the same in wrestling. And he’s built quite a powerhouse with his C-Hawks who have won 3 straight State “B” titles.

When you realize that it’s only been 22 years to get to 400 career wins that’s remarkable. But Jeremy is quick to deflect credit to others. “400 dual wins was never a goal I set out for. What does it tell me? It tells me I’m getting old! I’ve been at this for a while. I told my kids at the dinner table the other night that in my first year here we got 4 dual wins and at that pace it would have taken me a hundred years to get 400 and I was never going to coach that long. So I’ve been very fortunate and very blessed to get there with the help of a lot of great coach behind me,” says Ask.

His Hawks are ranked #1 again this year with the state meet coming up later this month. And you can rest assured his team will be locked in and very ready as they go after a 4th straight state title in Rapid City.

