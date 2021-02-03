Advertisement

Jeremy Ask wins 400th dual match as Canton wrestling coach

Canton’s wrestling coach reaches milestone
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last week we had a couple of coaching milestones... Pat Jolley won his 400th as a boys basketball coach at Canistota... And Jeremy Ask of Canton did the same in wrestling. And he’s built quite a powerhouse with his C-Hawks who have won 3 straight State “B” titles.

When you realize that it’s only been 22 years to get to 400 career wins that’s remarkable. But Jeremy is quick to deflect credit to others. “400 dual wins was never a goal I set out for. What does it tell me? It tells me I’m getting old! I’ve been at this for a while. I told my kids at the dinner table the other night that in my first year here we got 4 dual wins and at that pace it would have taken me a hundred years to get 400 and I was never going to coach that long. So I’ve been very fortunate and very blessed to get there with the help of a lot of great coach behind me,” says Ask.

His Hawks are ranked #1 again this year with the state meet coming up later this month. And you can rest assured his team will be locked in and very ready as they go after a 4th straight state title in Rapid City.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnehaha County deputies respond to a report of a shooting Feb. 2 in Garretson.
2 injured in Garretson shooting
Caesar Jesus Rodrick Valle
Police: Man arrested after stealing car, causing multiple crashes in Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Officers stand outside a home where a mass shooting took place in Muskogee, Okla., Tuesday...
Man arrested in killing of 5 children, 1 adult in Oklahoma
Governor Noem sits down with Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen and KOTA’s Jack Caudill for an...
Exclusive: One-on-one with Governor Noem

Latest News

Tuesday night basketball recap of 5 HS games
Highlights from 5 HS basketball games Tuesday night including Brandon Valley’s OT win at O’Gorman in girls hoops
Dakota State women win 13th straight 64-59 at Mayville State
Dakota State women win 13th straight with late rally at Mayville State
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, February 2nd
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, February 2nd
Scheierman having Super Sophomore season for Jacks, head bands and all!
Scheierman with help of headbands having super sophomore season for SDSU