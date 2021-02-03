Lake Area Tech launching unmanned aircraft program

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Drones have been growing in popularity the past few years, with now both personal and commercial drones flying in the sky. And it’s an industry that Lake Area Technical College President Mike Cartney said is booming.

“Drones are the future of aviation, and there’s no doubt about it. The FAA predictions and so forth, we’re talking upwards of a half a million drone pilots,” Cartney said.

Lake Area Tech has helped produce graduates that have gone on to work in the industry, but Aviation Department Supervisor Greg Klein said that the need for those piloting and maintaining drones is only increasing.

“One of those graduates just stopped in here within the last couple of weeks, and said ‘We need more maintenance people’, at the operation he’s at,” Klein said.

So with FAA approval, the college will be starting an unmanned aircraft program, one of the first in the country, helping produce graduates looking into drones as a career. The program is designated as an Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative, recognized by the FAA a program that meets the requirements the organization is looking for.

It’s something that Cartney said the college has been pushing for, as drones are starting to be used for a wide range of tasks, including the job of search and rescue.

“Rather than somebody trying to get out there with a vehicle, or even an aircraft. You know, you can launch a drone and maybe cover a lot more space than you would. And those people all stay back in the safety of where they’re at.” Cartney said.

The program will begin in 2023 under Lake Area Tech’s Aviation Department. For Klein, it’s a new way to not only get more students to come through the department but get ahead of the demand and help attract employers to Lake Area Tech graduates.

“It’s going to be fun to watch this evolve. It’s going to be an interesting ride,” Klein said.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.