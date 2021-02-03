Advertisement

Lawmakers kill bill to put requirements on tribal secretary

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Republican lawmakers have dismissed a proposal to require Gov. Kristi Noem’s tribal relations secretary to report to a legislative committee that handles tribal issues.

The relationship between the governor’s office and lawmakers who focus on tribal issues has often become contentious. They have wrestled over last year’s State of the Tribes address and the governor’s handling of the pandemic.

Democrat Rep. Shawn Bordeaux made the proposal to require Secretary Dave Flute to attend the State-Tribal Relations Committee after he declined invitations last year. But Republicans said they wanted to see cooperation happen without their intervention.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

